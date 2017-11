Nov 20 (Reuters) - Fullshare Holdings Ltd

* ‍Unit entered into agreement with Hongkong Ruihua Investment Management for disposal of 559.9 million shares in Applied Development​

* Disposal for ‍HK$442.3 million

* ‍Estimated that group will record loss from disposal of HK$149.0 million before tax​