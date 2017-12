Dec 22 (Reuters) - Fullshare Holdings Ltd:

* FULLSHARE HOLDINGS - UNIT ENTERED AGREEMENTS WITH CONNECTED PURCHASERS TO DISPOSAL ABOUT 31.75% STAKE IN SHENZHEN ANKE HIGH-TECH FOR RMB181.5 MILLION

* FULLSHARE HOLDINGS -ENTERS AGREEMENT WITH INDEPENDENT PURCHASERS TO DISPOSE ABOUT 21.35% OF ISSUED SHARE CAPITAL OF TARGET CO FOR RMB122 MILLION