June 23 (Reuters) - FUNCOM NV:

* FUNCOM AND BEARDED DRAGON ARE COOPERATING ON NEW GAME TITLE

* ‍ENTERED INTO AN AGREEMENT WITH BEARDED DRAGON INTERNATIONAL LTD REGARDING DEVELOPMENT AND PUBLISHING OF A NEW GAME​

* GAME IS IN "TACTICAL TURN-BASED STRATEGY" GENRE AND IS PLANNED TO BE RELEASED DURING 2018