Dec 14 (Reuters) - Apollo Global Management Llc:

* FUNDS MANAGED BY AFFILIATES OF APOLLO GLOBAL MANAGEMENT TO ACQUIRE SUN COUNTRY AIRLINES

* APOLLO GLOBAL MANAGEMENT LLC - TERMS OF DEAL WERE NOT DISCLOSED

* APOLLO GLOBAL MANAGEMENT LLC - AFFILIATED FUNDS TO BUY SUN COUNTRY AIRLINES FROM MARTY AND MITCH DAVIS

* APOLLO GLOBAL MANAGEMENT LLC - JUDE BRICKER WILL REMAIN CEO OF SUN COUNTRY Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)