Aug 3 (Reuters) - FUNESPANA SA:

* BUYS 50 PERCENT OF SERVICIOS FUNERARIOS LUCEM SL (LUCEM) ‍​

* LUCEM BUYS RIGHT TO USE LAND IN THE VALENCIAN TOWN OF TORRENT, OWNED BY FUNESPANA, FOR 900,225 EUROS‍​ Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)