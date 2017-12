Dec 5 (Reuters) - Furen Pharmaceutical Group Industry Co Ltd :

* SAYS IT REVISES SHARE ISSUE PROPOSAL TO CUT FUNDING SIZE TO 2.63 BILLION YUAN ($397.70 million) FROM 5.30 BILLION YUAN PREVIOUSLY Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2zO8aCc Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.6130 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)