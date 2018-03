Feb 28 (Reuters) - EULER HERMES GROUP SA:

* REG-EULER HERMES GROUP: FURTHER PROPOSED SIMPLIFIED CASH TENDER OFFER FOR EULER HERMES GROUP SHARES FOLLOWED BY A SQUEEZE-OUT

* ALLIANZ INTENDS TO FILE IN COMING WEEKS A FURTHER SIMPLIFIED CASH TENDER OFFER AT A PRICE OF 122 EUROS PER SHARE ​

‍SQUEEZE-OUT REMAINING 1,998,131 EULER HERMES GROUP SHARES, REPRESENTING 4.69% OF SHARE CAPITAL​