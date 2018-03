March 5 (Reuters) - Fusion Antibodies Plc:

* ‍FOR YEAR ENDING 31 MARCH 2018 AT LEAST 40% REVENUE GROWTH EXPECTED​

* ‍REVENUE FOR FULL YEAR 2017/18 IS BEHIND MARKET EXPECTATIONS​

* ‍CONTINUE TO HAVE POSITIVE OUTLOOK FOR 2018/19 IN LINE WITH EXPECTATIONS.​