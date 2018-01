Jan 29 (Reuters) - Fusion Telecommunications International Inc:

* FUSION TELECOMMUNICATIONS SAYS AMENDED MERGER AGREEMENT WITH BIRCH COMMUNICATIONS TO FURTHER EXTENDED TERMINATION DATE - SEC FILING

* FUSION TELECOMMUNICATIONS - FURTHER EXTENDED TERMINATION DATE WITH BIRCH DUE TO AN INABILITY TO SECURE COMMITMENTS FOR FINANCING

* FUSION TELECOMMUNICATIONS INTERNATIONAL INC - EXTENSION OF AGREEMENT WITH BIRCH TO APRIL 3, 2018 Source text: (bit.ly/2FpkVFL) Further company coverage: