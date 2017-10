Aug 3 (Reuters) - APPTIX ASA:

* CLAIM FROM FUSION FULLY SETTLED

* ‍APPTIX ASA HAS REACHED A SETTLEMENT WITH FUSION WHEREBY ALL CLAIMS AGAINST APPTIX ARE WITHDRAWN EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY​

* ‍SETTLEMENT CONSISTS OF A CASH PAYMENT TO FUSION OF USD 150,000 AND RETURN OF 300,000 SHARES OF FUSION STOCK​

* ‍AGGREGATE SETTLEMENT AMOUNT WILL BE APPROXIMATELY USD 525,000​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)