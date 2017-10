Oct 17 (Reuters) - Future Land Development Holdings Ltd

* Updates on ‍proposal for privatisation of Future Land Development​

* Scheme not approved by requisite majority in number of holders of scheme shares, not approved by holders of scheme shares

* Proposed privatisation of co will not proceed and listing of shares is and will be maintained​

* Application has been made for resumption of trading in shares with effect from 9:00 a.m. On Oct 18, 2017​