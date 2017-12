Dec 4 (Reuters) - Future Land Holdings Co Ltd:

* SAYS CONTRACT SALES UP 75.1 PERCENT Y/Y AT 105.3 BILLION YUAN ($15.91 billion) IN JAN-NOV

