Sept 27 (Reuters) - Future Corp

* Says its unit will set up a Tokyo-based JV with WORLD CO LTD, effective Oct. 2

* Says the JV will be mainly engaged in software development related consulting business and outsourcing service

* Says the JV will be capitalized at 30 million yen

* Says its unit and WORLD CO LTD will hold 40 percent stake and 60 percent stake in JV after transaction

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/6qxmHF

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)