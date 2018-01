Jan 10(Reuters) - Fuxin Dare Automotive Parts Co Ltd

* Sees FY 2017 net profit to increase by 20.3 percent to 35.8 percent, or to be 132 million yuan to 149 million yuan

* Says FY 2016 net profit was 109.7 million yuan

* Says increased income from electrical hydraulic pump, automatic transmission oil pump and automotive electronics, increased sales of acquired firm are the main reasons for the forecast

