Jan 5 (Reuters) - FXCM Group:

* FXCM GROUP REPORTS MONTHLY METRICS

* FXCM GROUP - ‍CUSTOMER TRADING VOLUME FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS WAS $171 BILLION IN DEC 2017, 22% LOWER THAN NOVEMBER 2017

* FXCM GROUP - ‍AVERAGE CUSTOMER TRADING VOLUME PER DAY FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS WAS $8.6 BILLION IN DECEMBER 2017, 13% LOWER THAN NOVEMBER 2017​ Source text for Eikon: