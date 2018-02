Feb 7 (Reuters) -

* FXCM GROUP REPORTS MONTHLY METRICS

* ‍FXCM GROUP - CUSTOMER TRADING VOLUME OF $250 BILLION IN JANUARY 2018, 46% HIGHER THAN DECEMBER 2017 AND 1% LOWER THAN JANUARY 2017​

* ‍FXCM GROUP - AVERAGE CUSTOMER TRADING VOLUME PER DAY OF $11.4 BILLION IN JANUARY 2018, 27% HIGHER THAN DECEMBER 2017 AND 5% LOWER THAN JANUARY 2017 Source text for Eikon: