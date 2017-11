BRIEF-FXCM Group reports Oct. customer trading volume of $192 bln

Nov 6 (Reuters) - FXCM Group:

* FXCM Group reports monthly metrics

* FXCM Group says ‍customer trading volume of $192 billion in October 2017, 2 pct lower than September 2017 and 29 pct lower than October 2016​

* FXCM Group says ‍average customer trading volume per day of $8.7 billion in October 2017, 6 pct lower than September 2017 and 33 pct lower than October 2016​

* FXCM Group says ‍an average of 304,032 client trades per day in October 2017, 9 pct lower than September 2017 and 36 pct lower than October 2016​ Source text for Eikon: