BRIEF-FXCM Group says average customer trading volume per day of $10.1 bln in June

July 10 (Reuters) -

* FXCM Group reports monthly metrics

* FXCM Group - average customer trading volume per day of $10.1 billion in june 2017, 9% higher than may 2017

* FXCM Group - customer trading volume of $223 billion in june 2017, 5% higher than may 2017 and 17% lower than june 2016

* FXCM Group - an average of 340,308 client trades per day in june 2017, 2% higher than may 2017

* FXCM Group - customer trading volume for q2 2017 was $612 billion, 10% lower than q1 2017, and 27% lower than q2 2016

* FXCM Group- active accounts of 125,285 as of june 30, 2017, a decrease of 2,957, or 2%, from may 31, 2017

* FXCM Group - tradeable accounts of 109,829 as of june 30, 2017, up 534, or 0.5%, from may 31, 2017, and a decrease of 6,153, or 5%, from june 30, 2016