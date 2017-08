July 25 (Reuters) - FYBER NV

* FYBER N.V.: REPLACEMENT OF MANAGEMENT

* ZIV ELUL, FORMER CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER AT FYBER N.V., HAS REPLACED ANDREAS BODCZEK AS CEO

* YARON ZALTSMAN REPLACED HEINER LUNTZ AS CFO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)