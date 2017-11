Nov 6 (Reuters) - G. K. Goh Holdings Limited:

* Divestment of interests in eun Holdings LLP

* ‍Sale will generate a net profit of approximately S$60 million​

* Announces proposed sale of group’s stake in Eun Holdings LLP for a consideration of US$79 million​

* ‍Group expects to receive net cash of S$91 million from sale​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: