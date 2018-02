Feb 26 (Reuters) - G. K. Goh Holdings Ltd:

* ‍PROPOSE A CASH DIVIDEND OF 3 CENTS PER SHARE ALONG WITH SPECIAL DIVIDEND OF 3 CENTS PER SHARE​

* ‍QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE S$32.1 MILLION VERSUS S$35.8 MILLION

* QTRLY ‍PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS S$7.933 MILLION VERSUS S$24.230 MILLION​

* ‍PROFITS MADE IN 2017 FROM ASSET SALES ARE ONE-OFF IN NATURE, AND IN AGGREGATE GROUP PROFITS WILL LIKELY BE LOWER IN 2018​