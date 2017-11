Nov 9(Reuters) - G-Tekt Corp

* Says it plans to set up a JV G-TEKT Slovakia, s.r.o., which will be mainly engaged in manufacture and sales of automobile parts, with G-TEKT Europe Manufacturing Ltd

* Says the JV will be capitalized at 28 million euros and the company will hold a 80 percent stake in the JV

* Says operation will start in June 2019

