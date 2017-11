BRIEF-G1 Therapeutics And AstraZeneca Enter Clinical Trial Collaboration In Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer

Nov 28 (Reuters) - G1 Therapeutics Inc:

* G1 THERAPEUTICS AND ASTRAZENECA ENTER CLINICAL TRIAL COLLABORATION IN NON-SMALL CELL LUNG CANCER

* - ‍FINANCIAL TERMS OF NON-EXCLUSIVE COLLABORATION HAVE NOT BEEN DISCLOSED​

* G1 THERAPEUTICS - ‍COLLABORATION TO EVALUATE ASTRAZENECA‘S EGFR TYROSINE KINASE INHIBITOR TAGRISSO IN COMBINATION WITH G1‘S ORAL CDK4/6 INHIBITOR G1T38​

* G1 THERAPEUTICS SAYS IT WILL SPONSOR AND CONDUCT A PHASE 1B/2 STUDY IN COLLABORATION WITH ASTRAZENECA IN PATIENTS WITH NSCLC​

* SAYS ‍PLANS TO INITIATE TRIAL IN Q1 OF 2018​