Dec 19 (Reuters) - G3 Global Bhd:

* PROPOSES DISPOSAL OF 100,000 ORDINARY SHARES IN EVATECH SDN. BHD FOR 11.3 MILLION RGT

* CO EXPECTED TO MAKE GAIN OF 4.7 MILLION RGT FROM PROPOSED DISPOSAL‍​ Source (bit.ly/2CDeqxJ)