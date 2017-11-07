FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-G4S 2017 revenue outlook slightly lower than previously flagged
Sections
Featured
Shortage of EU workers pushing up UK pay
The road to Brexit
Shortage of EU workers pushing up UK pay
Snapchat launches redesign as growth disappoints Wall Street
Technology
Snapchat launches redesign as growth disappoints Wall Street
Fox in the Mouse House could give Disney an edge in streaming
Entertainment
Fox in the Mouse House could give Disney an edge in streaming
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Breaking City News
November 7, 2017 / 7:11 AM / a day ago

BRIEF-G4S 2017 revenue outlook slightly lower than previously flagged

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 7 (Reuters) - G4s Plc

* ‍trading for nine months was in line with expectations.​

* ‍organic revenue growth was 4.4%, with all regions growing apart from Middle east and India region​

* ‍organic revenue growth excluding Middle East and India was 6.1% for first nine months.​

* ‍quality of group’s bid pipeline and our win momentum remain encouraging​

* ‍expects full year 2017 organic revenue growth of between 3-4% and good profit growth​

* ‍we remain focused on cash flow and are on track for group’s net debt to ebitda ratio to be 2.5x or lower by end of 2017.​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Elisabeth O‘Leary)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.