BRIEF-G4S revenues below expectations, sees positive outlook on global growth

March 8 (Reuters) - G4s Plc:

* Reg-g4s plc uk dk : 2017 full year results

* ‍profitable growth: pbita(b) +4.2%​

* ‍strong growth in technology-related security revenues: +11.4%​

* ‍outlook for group is positive​

* ‍to support our aim of growing revenues from core businesses by an average of 4-6% per annum​

* ‍revenue £7,427m​

* ‍restructuring and efficiency programmes to deliver recurring operating gains of £70 million to £80 million by 2020​

* ‍earnings (c) £277m​

* ‍additional refinancing gains of around £20 million are also anticipated by 2020​

* ‍a portion of these gains will be re-invested in growth, with majority expected to benefit bottom line​

* ‍group is well positioned to deliver a strong performance over next three years.​

* ‍intend to remain soundly financed with average operating cash flow conversion of more than 100% of adjusted pbita and a net debt to adjusted ebitda ratio of less than 2.5x​

* ‍priorities for excess cash will be investment, dividends and, in near term, further leverage reduction​

* ‍our strong market positions, commercial discipline, growing technology-related revenues, positive cash generation and on-going productivity programmes provide substantial confidence​

* ‍following achievement of group’s leverage-reduction target, directors propose a 5% increase in final dividend to 6.11p​

* ‍to increase dividend in line with long-term growth in earnings​

* ‍sales, technology and new products, services and solutions to support our aim of growing revenues from core businesses by an average of 4-6% per annum.​

Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Elisabeth O'Leary)