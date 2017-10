Oct 4 (Reuters) - G5 ENTERTAINMENT AB (PUBL)

* PRELIMINARY REVENUE JULY - SEPTEMBER 2017

* ‍FOR INTERIM PERIOD JANUARY-SEPTEMBER 2017, G5 FORECASTS REVENUE OF APPROXIMATELY SEK 776 M​

* BASED ON INFORMATION AVAILABLE FOR PERIOD JULY-SEPTEMBER 2017, G5 FORECASTS QUARTERLY REVENUE OF APPROXIMATELY SEK 265 M Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)