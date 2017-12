Dec 4 (Reuters) - G8 Education Ltd:

* ‍FORECASTING AN UNDERLYING EBIT OF AROUND $160 MILLION FOR FY2017​

* ‍FY2017 IMPOST OF UTILISING TEMPORARY AGENCY LABOUR TO MEET IMMEDIATE REQUIREMENTS IS FORECAST TO BE APPROXIMATELY $3 MILLION​

* ‍ADVERSE IMPACT OF LDCPDP FUNDING IS EXPECTED TO BE AROUND $9M​

* ‍EXPECT MARKET CONDITIONS TO CONTINUE TO BE CHALLENGING FOR NEXT 6-9 MONTHS​