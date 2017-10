Sept 21 (Reuters) - G8 Education Ltd

* Acquisition of 19 early education and childcare centres

* Total purchase price for 19 centres is $27.0 million

* Will fund acquisition from existing cash and finance reserves

* Has contracts in place to buy 19 early education & childcare centres from a single vendor

* Has contracts in place to buy 19 early education & childcare centres from a single vendor

* Centres being bought expected to contribute about $1 million in ebit for 2017 financial year