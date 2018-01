BRIEF-Gain Capital Announces Monthly Metrics For December 2017

Jan 10 (Reuters) - Gain Capital Holdings Inc:

* ACTIVE ACCOUNTS REMAINED STABLE IN DEC,WHILE CONTINUED LOW VOLATILITY, HOLIDAY SEASON IMPACTED TRADING ACTIVITY ACROSS ALL BUSINESS LINES

* ANNOUNCES MONTHLY METRICS FOR DECEMBER 2017

* “‍LOOK FORWARD TO EXPANDING OUR CRYPTOCURRENCY OFFERING IN COMING QUARTER”​

* DEC 2017 RETAIL SEGMENT OTC TRADING VOLUME $163.6 BILLION, DOWN 13.5 PERCENT​

* RETAIL SEGMENT OTC TRADING VOLUME IN DEC 2017 $163.6 BILLION VERSUS $207 BILLION IN NOV 2017

* DEC 2017 RETAIL SEGMENT OTC AVERAGE DAILY VOLUME $8.2 BILLION, DOWN 4.7 PERCENT​