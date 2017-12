Dec 11 (Reuters) - Gain Capital Holdings Inc:

* GAIN CAPITAL ANNOUNCES MONTHLY METRICS FOR NOVEMBER 2017

* RETAIL SEGMENT OTC TRADING VOLUME FOR NOV 2017 WAS $207 BILLION, DOWN 19.5 PERCENT

* RETAIL SEGMENT OTC AVERAGE DAILY VOLUME FOR NOV 2017 WAS $9.4 BILLION, DOWN 19.7 PERCENT