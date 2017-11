Nov 15 (Reuters) - Galantas Gold Corp-

* Galantas announces private placement

* Galantas Gold- ‍proposed placement is for a maximum of 20 million shares, at an issue price of CDN$0.07 per share for maximum gross proceeds of CDN$1.4 million

* Galantas Gold Corp- ‍net proceeds are intended to be used to continue development of underground mine on Omagh Property​