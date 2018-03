BRIEF-Galaxy Bidco Announces Extension Of Exchange Offer For Floating Rate Notes Due 2019​

March 5 (Reuters) - Galaxy Bidco Ltd:

* SAYS ‍GALAXY BIDCO LIMITED ANNOUNCES EXTENSION OF EXCHANGE OFFER WITH RESPECT TO ITS SENIOR SECURED FLOATING RATE NOTES DUE 2019

* THE EXPIRATION DEADLINE WITH RESPECT TO THE EXCHANGE OFFER IS HEREBY EXTENDED FROM 4:00 P.M. LONDON (UK) LOCAL TIME ON MARCH 1, 2018 TO 4:00 P.M. LONDON (UK) LOCAL TIME ON MARCH 7, 2018.

* THE COMPANY ANTICIPATES THAT THE SETTLEMENT DATE WILL NOW BE ON OR ABOUT MARCH 9, 2018. THE EXCHANGE OFFER IS BEING MADE ON THE TERMS AND SUBJECT TO THE CONDITIONS CONTAINED IN THE EXCHANGE OFFER MEMORANDUM​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Simon Jessop)