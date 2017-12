BRIEF-Galectin Therapeutics Announces Results From Phase 2b NASH-CX Trial Of GR-MD-02

Dec 5 (Reuters) - Galectin Therapeutics Inc:

* GALECTIN THERAPEUTICS ANNOUNCES RESULTS FROM PHASE 2B NASH-CX TRIAL OF ITS PROPRIETARY COMPOUND GR-MD-02

* GALECTIN - PHASE 2B TRIAL NASH-CX SHOWED STATISTICALLY SIGNIFICANT RESULTS IN REDUCING PRIMARY ENDPOINT MEASUREMENT OF HVPG VERSUS PLACEBO

* GALECTIN - FOR MAJOR SECONDARY ENDPOINT ASSESSMENT OF LIVER BIOPSY, SAW STATISTICALLY SIGNIFICANT EFFECT OF TREATMENT TO IMPROVE HEPATOCYTE BALLOONING

* GALECTIN - THERE WAS STATISTICALLY SIGNIFICANT REDUCTION IN DEVELOPMENT OF NEW ESOPHAGEAL VARICES IN PATIENTS WITHOUT VARICES AT BASELINE

* GALECTIN-THERE WAS POSITIVE TREND IN TOTAL GROUP,BUT DIFFERENCE DID NOT REACH STATISTICAL SIGNIFICANCE IN REDUCING PRIMARY ENDPOINT MEASUREMENT OF HVPG​‍​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: