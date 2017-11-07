BRIEF-Galectin Therapeutics posts qtrly loss per share $0.13‍​

Nov 7 (Reuters) - Galectin Therapeutics Inc

* Galectin Therapeutics Inc - Qtrly loss per share $0.13‍​

* Galectin Therapeutics Inc - ‍Top line results of NASH-CX phase 2B clinical trial expected to be announced in early December 2017​

* Galectin Therapeutics Inc - ‍Company is funded through february 2018, which is sufficient to report top line data of NASH-CX phase 2B clinical trial​

* Galectin Therapeutics - Believes it has sufficient cash to fund currently planned operations and research, development activities through Dec. 31, 2017​

* Galectin Therapeutics Inc - ‍As of September 30, 2017, company had $7.0 million of non-restricted cash and cash equivalents​ Source text: [bit.ly/2AoS82F] Further company coverage: