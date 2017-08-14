FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
16 hours ago
BRIEF-Galectin Therapeutics Q2 loss per share $0.14
#NorthKorea
#Trump
#Brexit
#Economy
#Science
#Technology
#Sport
Sections
Featured
Trump yields to pressure, calls neo-Nazis and KKK criminals
U.S.
Trump yields to pressure, calls neo-Nazis and KKK criminals
300 x faster WiFi promised by light ray technique
technology
300 x faster WiFi promised by light ray technique
Breakdown - Killing Libor is a long, messy business
Commentary
Breakdown - Killing Libor is a long, messy business
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
August 14, 2017 / 12:37 PM / 16 hours ago

BRIEF-Galectin Therapeutics Q2 loss per share $0.14

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 14 (Reuters) - Galectin Therapeutics Inc

* Galectin Therapeutics reports 2017 second quarter financial results and provides business update

* Q2 loss per share $0.14

* ‍company is funded through January 2018​

* Galectin Therapeutics - believes has sufficient cash to fund currently planned operations, research and development activities through December 31, 2017

* Galectin Therapeutics Inc- as of June 30, 2017, co had $9.1 million of non-restricted cash and cash equivalents Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.