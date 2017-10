Aug 14 (Reuters) - Galectin Therapeutics Inc

* Q2 loss per share $0.14 ‍​

* Galectin Therapeutics - at June 30, 2017, co had $9.1 million of unrestricted cash and cash equivalents available to fund future operations

* Galectin therapeutics says with cash on hand at June 30, there is sufficient to fund currently planned operations through January 2018 Source text: [ID:bit.ly/2vxx1L3] Further company coverage: