Dec 19 (Reuters) - Galectin Therapeutics Inc:

* GALECTIN THERAPEUTICS ANNOUNCES $10 MILLION CREDIT LINE FROM RICHARD E. UIHLEIN SUFFICIENT TO COVER EXPECTED EXPENDITURES INTO 2019

* GALECTIN THERAPEUTICS INC - BORROWINGS UNDER CREDIT LINE ARE AT COMPANY'S DISCRETION THROUGH DECEMBER 31, 2018