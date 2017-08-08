FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
5 days ago
BRIEF-Galena Biopharma enters into merger agreement with Sellas Life Sciences Group
#Mergers & Acquisitons - Americas
August 8, 2017 / 10:15 AM / 5 days ago

BRIEF-Galena Biopharma enters into merger agreement with Sellas Life Sciences Group

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Aug 8 (Reuters) - Galena Biopharma Inc

* Galena Biopharma enters into merger agreement with Sellas Life Sciences Group

* Galena Biopharma Inc - under terms of merger agreement, existing sellas shareholders will receive newly issued shares of Galena common stock

* Galena Biopharma Inc - ‍under terms of merger agreement, existing Sellas shareholders will receive newly issued shares of Galena common stock​

* Galena Biopharma Inc - on a pro forma basis, assuming completion of proposed merger, Galena stock and warrant holders are expected to own about 32.5%

* Galena Biopharma Inc - on pro forma basis, assuming completion of proposed merger, Sellas shareholders will own approximately 67.5% of combined co

* Galena Biopharma - Galena stock and warrant holders are expected to own about 32.5%, and sellas shareholders will own approximately 67.5% of combined company

* Galena Biopharma- ‍entered an all stock definitive merger agreement under which Sellas will merge into and become an indirect, wholly-owned unit of co​

* Galena Biopharma Inc - transaction has also been unanimously approved by sellas board of directors

* Galena Biopharma Inc - a majority of Sellas shareholders have agreed to vote in favor of transaction

* Galena Biopharma Inc - upon closing of transaction, name of combined company will become Sellas Life Sciences Group Inc

* Galena Biopharma - upon closing of transaction shares of combined are expected to continue trading on Nasdaq capital market under new ticker symbol SLS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

