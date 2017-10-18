BRIEF-Galena Biopharma says co and Cardinal Health entered into a settlement relating to product swap agreement​

Oct 19 (Reuters) - Galena Biopharma Inc

* Galena Biopharma Inc says on October 12, co and Cardinal Health entered into a settlement relating to product swap agreement​ - SEC filing

* Galena Biopharma Inc - ‍pursuant to agreement , co, Cardinal agreed to resolve all of their outstanding disputes over a product swap agreement​

* Galena Biopharma Inc - ‍Cardinal will destroy all of zuplenz oral soluble film that is returned as a result of product swap agreement

* Galena Biopharma Inc - ‍product swap agreement with Cardinal will be terminated as of effective date of agreement​