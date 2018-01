Jan 18 (Reuters) - GALENICA:

* IN FY INCREASED CONSOLIDATED NET SALES BY 6.8% TO CHF 3,214.2 MILLION

* CONFIRMS THE FORECASTS FOR FINANCIAL YEAR 2017 ANNOUNCED IN AUGUST WITH THE HALF-YEAR REPORT 2017

* AIMS TO PRO-POSE A DIVIDEND PAYMENT OF CHF 80 MILLION TO THE 2018 ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING