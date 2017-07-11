FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Galliford says FY 2018 outlook unchanged
July 11, 2017 / 6:33 AM / a month ago

BRIEF-Galliford says FY 2018 outlook unchanged

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

July 11 (Reuters) - Galliford Try Plc:

* Strong underlying financial, operating performance across all businesses for FY 2017, with profits towards upper end of analysts' range

* Expects to pay FY dividend in line with previous guidance

* "Well positioned to deliver against 2021 strategic targets"

* Expect Linden Homes, partnerships & regeneration to deliver increased FY revenue, improved operating margins; newer contracts in construction performing well

* To report net cash at 30 June 2017 of less than 10 mln stg and FY net debt expected to be lower than previous guidance, at below 250 mln stg

* Group's outlook for FY 2018 is unchanged

* Cautious about impact of current political uncertainty following general election and medium-term outlook for macro economy

* "Enter financial year with a group order book of 4.9 bln stg, giving us a solid foundation to deliver growth in FY 2018"

* Remain well positioned to deliver against medium-term targets for 60 percent growth in profit before tax to FY 2021 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)

