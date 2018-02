Feb 14 (Reuters) - Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd:

* GALMED ANNOUNCES ARRIVE STUDY DATA

* TOP-LINE RESULTS FROM ARRIVE TRIAL DID NOT MEET ITS PRIMARY ENDPOINT

* TOPLINE DATA FROM GALMED'S PHASE IIB ARREST STUDY IS EXPECTED IN Q2 2018