FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Galmed Pharmaceuticals Q3 loss per share $0.23
Sections
Featured
Saudi says it has questioned 208 in corruption inquiry, $100 billion stolen
saudi arabia
Saudi says it has questioned 208 in corruption inquiry, $100 billion stolen
Global growth buoys earnings as third quarter fuels equity boom
market analysis
Global growth buoys earnings as third quarter fuels equity boom
Anti-Trump U.S. coalition tells UN climate talks - "we're still in"
environment
Anti-Trump U.S. coalition tells UN climate talks - "we're still in"
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
November 9, 2017 / 12:36 PM / Updated 19 hours ago

BRIEF-Galmed Pharmaceuticals Q3 loss per share $0.23

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 9 (Reuters) - Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd

* Galmed Pharmaceuticals reports third quarter 2017 financial results and provides business update

* Q3 loss per share $0.23

* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.26 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 revenue $300,000 versus I/B/E/S view $319,000

* Galmed Pharmaceuticals - ‍cash, cash equivalents,marketable securities totaled $9.0 million as of Sept 30, compared to $15.5 million at December 31, 2016​

* Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd - ‍Galmed believes that its cash balance will be sufficient to maintain its current operations through 2018​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.