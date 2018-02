BRIEF-Gama Aviation To Raise 48 Mln Stg Via Placing, Gains Hutchison Backing

Feb 9 (Reuters) - GAMA AVIATION PLC:

* ‍PROPOSED PLACING TO RAISE £48 MILLION AND HUTCHISON TO BECOME STRATEGIC SHAREHOLDER​

* ‍PROPOSED PLACING TO RAISE £48 MILLION TO ACCELERATE GROUP‘S STRATEGY OF BECOMING LEADING GLOBAL BUSINESS AVIATION SERVICES GROUP​

* AFFILIATE OF HUTCHISON WHAMPOA AGREED TO SUBSCRIBE TO PLCING SHARES COMPRISING ABOUT 21% OF ENLARGED ISSUED SHARE CAPITAL​

* ‍"DIRECTORS... BELIEVE COMPANY IS WELL PLACED TO ACHIEVE ITS EXPECTATIONS IN CURRENT YEAR"​