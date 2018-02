Jan 31 (Reuters) - GAMCO Asset Management Inc:

* GAMCO ASSET MANAGEMENT INC SAYS RECENTLY ANNOUNCED INTENTION TO NOMINATE DIRECTORS AT 2018 ANNUAL MEETING OF CINCINNATI BELL INC

* GAMCO ASSET MANAGEMENT INC SAYS ‍INTENDS TO NOMINATE JAMES CHADWICK AND MATTHEW GOLDFARB TO BOARD OF CINCINNATI BELL​

* GAMCO ASSET MANAGEMENT SAYS IT, ON BEHALF OF ITS CLIENTS, & CERTAIN OF ITS AFFILIATES OWNS ABOUT 11.0% OF OUTSTANDING COMMON STOCK OF CINCINNATI BELL Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: