Nov 1 (Reuters) - Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc

* GAMCO Asset Management presents proposal to Ryman Hospitality Properties, for inclusion in proxy statement for co’s 2018 annual meeting of stockholders

* GAMCO Asset seeks Ryman hospitality’s board effectuate tax-deferred spin-off of co’s entertainment business into publicly traded C-corporation

* GAMCO Asset says it owns 7.58 percent stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc