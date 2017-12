Dec 14 (Reuters) - Gamenet Spa:

* ANNOUNCES THAT ON DEC 13 JOINT GLOBAL COORDINATORS PARTIALLY EXERCISED GREENSHOE OPTION IN FOR 884,383 GAMENET GROUP SHARES

* EXERCISE OF THE GREENSHOE OPTION ENDS THE STABILISATION PERIOD WITH IMMEDIATE EFFECT

* PURCHASE PRICE OF THE OPTION SHARES IS EURO 7.50 PER SHARE - EQUAL TO THE OFFERING PRICE IN THE INSTITUTIONAL OFFERING