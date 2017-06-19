BRIEF-GameWith announces IPO on TSE Mothers on June 30

June 7 (Reuters) - GameWith Inc:

* Says its stock will begin trading on the Tokyo Stock Exchange (TSE) Mothers on June 30, 2017, under the symbol "6552"

* In its initial public offering, the company will offer a total of 733,400 common shares, comprised of newly issued 50,000 shares and privately held 683,400 shares

* Says the nominal offering price as of filing date of Registration Statement is 1,720 yen per share with total offering amount will be 1.26 billion yen, and the fixed offering price will be announced at later date

* Daiwa Securities Co Ltd, Mizuho Securities Co Ltd and SMBC Nikko Securities Inc included seven securities companies will be the underwriters for this offer

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/kmZdpx

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)