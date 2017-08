BRIEF-Gaming And Leisure Properties qtrly EPS $0.45

July 27 (Reuters) - Gaming And Leisure Properties Inc :

* Gaming And Leisure Properties Inc announces second quarter 2017 results

* Gaming And Leisure Properties Inc qtrly net income, per diluted common share $ 0.45

* Gaming And Leisure Properties Inc qtrly net revenue $ 243.4 million versus $ 207.4 million

* Gaming And Leisure Properties Inc sees for three months ended September 30, 2017, net revenue $ 243.5 million

* Gaming And Leisure Properties Inc sees full year net revenue of $971.5 million

* Gaming And Leisure Properties Inc sees Q3 net income, per diluted common share $ 0.45

* Gaming And Leisure Properties Inc sees full year 2017 net income, per diluted common share $1.79 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: